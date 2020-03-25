'Stay inside, stay safe': Ashwin's cheeky mankading take on lockdown

Last year, just four games into the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Butler.

Jos Butler had eased his way to 69 off 43 balls in the chase of 185 when Ashwin 'Mankaded' the Rajasthan Royals opener who had backed up too far. The incident happened in the 13th over of the match, after which the Royals came unstuck.

Ashwin has no regrets about 'Mankading' Butler in the IPL clash as he feels batsmen ''need to be wary'' of leaving the crease early to avoid game-changing moments like these.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has affected 4,22,915 people including 18,915 deaths worldwide. In India, the total number have cases has risen to 562 and it is best to follow Ashwin's 'Stay inside, stay safe' advice during the 21-day lockdown.