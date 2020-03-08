'Starting to feel like 2003 Men's WC Final': Indian Twitter worried after Australia's flying start against India in Women's T20 WC Final

For Indians of a certain vintage, the 2020 Women’s World T20 final has already started reminding them of the 2003 World Cup final when Sourav Ganguly’s men were crushed by a rampant Australia team.
In the 2003 World Cup final, Ganguly had won the toss at the Wanderers Stadium, but chose to bowl, hoping to take advantage. However, the Aussies got off to a flier, hammering India for 359 runs, a huge total in the early 2000s.
India were always on the back foot after Sachin Tendulkar got out in the first over to a Glenn McGrath beauty. Sehwag managed 82 but it was not enough, and India were bowled out for 234 runs.
Fast forward to 2020, and the Australian team won the toss and chose to bat. In the blink of an eye, Australia – Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney piled up fifty runs without the loss of a wicket, making many old timers remember the ill-fated 2003 final.
Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in their 2020 T20 World Cup final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. This is the second meeting between the two sides in the tournament with India having beaten Australia by seven wickets in the opening match of the tournament.
This will however be only the second time that India will be chasing. Incidentally, their last match of the tournament was also a chase when they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group stage match.
"Crowd's exciting, looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully it's a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight," said Australia captain Meg Lanning.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is celebrating her 31st birthday, said that they too would have liked to bat first.
"My mom's sitting somewhere in the stands. It's a pressure game and we also wanted to bat first. We are quite confident while chasing, hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We did some indoor practice. We are trying to stay together, because you are not getting games it tends to affect your focus. We want to treat this like any other game and give our best shot," she said.
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt
With inputs from agencies
