‘Start playing Hanuman Chalisa when he comes to bowl’: Twitterati troll pacer Shardul Thakur after poor performance against NZ

In recent times, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has turned out to be a very good bowling option for the ‘Men in Blue’. Not only is he appreciated for his bowling, but also known for his batting. Despite being a talented bowler, Shardul is notorious for leaking runs. His performance in the first T20I also did not do justice to his reputation for conceding massive runs. He went for 44 runs in just three overs.

He was selected in India’s playing 11 in the second T20I against New Zealand. However, Twitterati did not seem to be happy with this decision and voiced their opinion on him.

One user wrote, “Guy Like Shardul Thakur never disappoints he always plays for the team ....I mean for New Zealand #INDvsNZ”.