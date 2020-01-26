‘Start playing Hanuman Chalisa when he comes to bowl’: Twitterati troll pacer Shardul Thakur after poor performance against NZ

In recent times, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has turned out to be a very good bowling option for the ‘Men in Blue’. Not only is he appreciated for his bowling, but also known for his batting. Despite being a talented bowler, Shardul is notorious for leaking runs. His performance in the first T20I also did not do justice to his reputation for conceding massive runs. He went for 44 runs in just three overs.
He was selected in India’s playing 11 in the second T20I against New Zealand. However, Twitterati did not seem to be happy with this decision and voiced their opinion on him.
One user wrote, “Guy Like Shardul Thakur never disappoints he always plays for the team ....I mean for New Zealand #INDvsNZ”.
Another added, “If I was the DJ, I would have started playing Hanuman Chilasha in low volume whenever Shardul came in to bowl.”
“Kane Williamson with a very, very brave call to bat first. Then again, nothing to hold candle to the bravery of Virat Kohli, who continues to play Shardul Thakur. #INDvNZ #NZvIND”, added another user.
One user wrote, “Shardul Thakur has a career at the top level only because he decided to humbly go home by train one day and it got featured on ScoopWhoop.”
Meanwhile, another user said that while everyone is busy blaming Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami is escaping the trolls. He wrote, "#NZvsIND Every one is blaming Shardul Thakur for conceeding runs. Meanwhile Shami:"
India managed to win the first match of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand by six wickets after a fantastic batting performance in a high-scoring thriller on Friday.
In that match, Shardul Thakur had gone for 12 runs in his first over, 18 runs in his second and 14 runs in his third over. In the ongoing second match too, he went for two sixes in the very first over of the match. But, he later made up for it by taking the vital wicket of Martin Guptill. However, he ended with a not-so-great economy of 10.50 in two overs.
It is to be noted that in December last year, Twitter had lauded Thakur for his all-round performances in India's 2-1 series win over West Indies. They also backed Thakur to receive a life-time contract from BCCI.
Shardul Thakur has had a modest career so far for India. He has taken eight wickets in eight ODIs, while in T20Is he has 15 wickets in 11 T20Is for India. His performances in the IPL led to him being selected in the Indian squad. He has 36 wickets in 36 matches in the IPL.
