Star Sports announces special programming for IPL auction

Mumbai: After a successful and nail-biting IPL 2019, the much-awaited cricketing tournament of the year is back with the auctions. Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster and global rights holder of the IPL has planned unmatched viewing experience for fans that includes live expert reactions and analysis, including all the live developments from the auction room.

Cricket experts such as Dean Jones will be back with Daren Ganga, who is said to make his commentary debut along with former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody. They will be joined by Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra on the Hindi feed. Sanjay Bangar and Ian Bishop would join the live feed from Kolkata.

Star Sports also launched the third edition of IPL Election Se Selection as a lead up to the player auction. IPL Election Se Selection gives fans an opportunity to show off their IPL expertise and vote which team will end up picking from the select 10 players.

Catch all the action of the IPL 2020 auctions on December 19 from 2:30 p.m. on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; and from 3:20 p.m. on "Select Dugout Auction Special" on Select 1/1 HD and Hotstar.