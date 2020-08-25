St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: CPL – T20

St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Paytm First GamesFantasy Prediction: CPL – T20

The 8th Edition of the Caribbean Premier League also known as CPL is the T20 league that takes place every year in West Indies.

Six Caribbean teams are taking part in the Caribbean Premier League – T20 that started from August 18th and will continue until September 11th.

Here some details of SLZ vs TKR: Paytm First GamesFantasy team predictions:

The 13th match of the tournament pits St Lucia Zouks against Trinbago Knight Riders which starts on Wednesday, August 26th at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Team Squad: St Lucia Zouks

A Fetcher, L Boucher, D Sammy, N Zadran, M Deyal, K Melius, J Glen, R Chase, M Nabi, R Cornwall, K Hodge, K Williams, S Kugguleijn, C Holder, O McCoy, Z Khan, S Zafar

Team Squad: Trinbago Knight Riders

Darren Bravo,L Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, K Pollard, CMunro, SRaza, T Webster, AHosein, T Seifert, A Jangoo, S Narine, F Ahmed, K Pierre, A Phillip, P Tambe, J Seales, Ali Khan

Top 5 Picks for St Lucia Zouks:

1. Andre Fletcher – Top Order Batsman

2. Mohammad Nabi – All-Rounder – Good technical batsman and Off Spinner

3. Kesrick Williams – Fast Bowler

4. Daren Sammy – All-Rounder

5. Rahkeem Cornwall – All-Rounder – Destructive Top Order Batsman and Off Spinner

Top 5 Picks for Trinbago Knight Riders:

1. Dwayne Bravo – All-Rounder – Middle Order Batsman and Medium Pace Bowler

2. Sunil Narine – Mystery Spinner and Destructive Opening Batsman

3. Kieron Pollard – All-Rounder – Middle Order Batsman and Medium Pace Bowler

4. Colin Munro – Top Order Batsman

5. Lendi Simmons – Top Order Batsman

Suggested Paytm First GamesFantasy Team

WK – A Fletcher

Batsman –C Munro, L Simmons, N Zadran

All Rounder – R Chase, M Nabi, S Narine, K Pollard

Bowler – S Kuggelejin, J Seales, K Williams

Best Captain Picks – S Narine, M Nabi

Best Vice Captain Picks – K Pollard, R Chase

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.