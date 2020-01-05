Sri Lanka's sacked coach demands USD 5mn compensation

Colombo: Sacked coach Chandika Hathurusingha has demanded USD 5 million in compensation from Sri Lanka Cricket over the premature termination of his contract, an official said Sunday.

The former Sri Lankan Test star and coach made the claim after the two sides failed to agree the terms of his termination last summer.

"He has sent a letter of demand asking for $5 million," board secretary Mohan de Silva told AFP. Details were not immediately available, but the Sunday Island newspaper said Hathurusingha had sought his full salary for the remaining 18 months of his contract which amounted to just over a million dollars.