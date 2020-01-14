'Sri Lankans airport pe hi hai, wapas bulaye?': Twitter trolls India after staggering defeat to Australia in 1st ODI

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's record opening stand flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets. Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket.

Many have taken to Twitter trolling India after a stunning defeat at the hands of the Aussies. "Sri Lankans airport pe hi hai. Nikle nahin. Wapas bulaye?" a user wrote.