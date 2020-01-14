'Sri Lankans airport pe hi hai, wapas bulaye?': Twitter trolls India after staggering defeat to Australia in 1st ODI

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's record opening stand flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets. Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket.
Many have taken to Twitter trolling India after a stunning defeat at the hands of the Aussies. "Sri Lankans airport pe hi hai. Nikle nahin. Wapas bulaye?" a user wrote.
Famous cricket columnist Ayaz Memon aka Cricketwallah took to twitter saying, "Staggeringly powerful performance by Australia. India should be worried. Not just how to win the series from here, but how to prevent a rout."
A user also took a sarcastic dig at India referring to another 10-wicket defeat in a 5-match ODI series against South Africa in Kolkata, back in 2005.
This is only the second time that India have lost an ODI at home by 10 wickets and the first instance since 2005. Warner and Finch also bettered their own record for the highest ever opening stand for Australia against India. They ended up making 258 runs which is the highest partnership for any wicket in an ODI against India. The previous record also belonged to an Australian pair -- 242 by Steve Smith and George Bailey in Perth in 2016.
