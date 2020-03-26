Sri Lankan cricketers donate for medical equipments to help combat coronavirus

Sri Lankan cricketers have made contributions for the purchase of essential medical equipments to help combat the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 21,000 people worldwide.

According to Sri Lanka Cricket release, they have donated for Video Laryngoscopes which are one of the primary medical equipment used to treat coronavirus affected patients.

"This equipment which have been ordered from overseas will be handed over by the Sri Lanka cricketers as soon as the purchases arrive in Sri Lanka," said SLC.

Earlier, the board had donated a sum of Rs 25 million to the government's COVID-19 Fund to fully eliminate the pandemic from the country.

Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa had expressed his gratitude on Twitter and said: "Thank you to Sri Lanka Cricket for the grant of 25 million lkr to assist the govt. in its battle against COVID-19. The support flowing in from all ends has been overwhelming. We also thank all the individual players who have come forward in offering support.

Sri Lanka currently has over 100 coronavirus cases with no deaths.

In Pakistan, centrally-contracted players will be donating a collective amount of five million Pakistani rupee to the government's emergency fund in their fight against coronavirus.

In addition to the cricketers' contribution, Pakistan Cricket Board staff up to the rank of senior managers will donate one day's salary, while the general managers and above will donate two days' salary.

In a media release, PCB further said that as an institution, it will match the contribution of its staff to the government fund.

Close to 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Pakistan while eight lives have been lost.