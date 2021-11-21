Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Debutant Solozana hit on the head, taken to hospital

Debutant Solozano taken to hospital Galle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano on Sunday was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

In the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. The West Indies debutant received the blow to his helmet and was taken to a hospital.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:15 PM IST