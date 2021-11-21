e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 313 more deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI increases at 347
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:15 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Debutant Solozana hit on the head, taken to hospital

Jeremy Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne
ANI
Jeremy Solozano being stretchered off | Photo: AFP

Jeremy Solozano being stretchered off | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Debutant Solozano taken to hospital Galle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano on Sunday was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

In the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. The West Indies debutant received the blow to his helmet and was taken to a hospital.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:15 PM IST
Advertisement