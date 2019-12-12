Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Rain plays spoilsport

Rawalpindi: Heavy rain and bad light hit the second day of the historic Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Pakistan's first home Test since a deadly attack in 2009.

Sri Lanka, resuming at 220-5, had progressed to 225-5 in 7.5 overs when heavy rain in the morning forced the teams to have early lunch.

Play was stopped for two hours and 43 minutes but when it resumed only 10 overs were possible with Sri Lanka losing Niroshan Dickwella for 33 before bad light accompanied by rain forced an early call-off.

At the close Sri Lanka were 263-6 with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 72 and Dilruwan Perera not out on two.

The stop-start play left both teams frustrated as well as 2,000 fans who had come to watch the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan.

When play resumed after lunch Pakistan took the second new ball and with it lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Dickwella, caught at gully by Babar Azam. Dickwella, who hit four boundaries, added 67 for the sixth wicket with de Silva, thwarting Pakistan's attempts for early wickets.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 263 for 6 (de Silva 72*, Dimuth Karunaratne 59; Shaheen Afridi 2/47) vs Pakistan.