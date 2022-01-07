Sri Lanka player calls time on Test career after SLC lifts ban

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka on Friday announced his decision to retire from Test cricket with immediate effect. The news came after Sri Lanka Cricket lifted the bans from Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella imposed for breach of bio-bubble last year.

"It has always been an honour to play for my country and I hope to contribute to the best of my ability in the future by continuing to represent Sri Lanka whenever I am called upon to do so,” Gunathilaka was quoted as saying by Newswire.

The 30-year-old revealed the reason behind the sudden decision to be the demanding fitness levels of Sri Lankan cricket at present. The board had recently made plenty of changes in the benchmark for the 2km test from 8 minutes 53 seconds to 8 minutes 10 seconds. This had, in fact, played a major part in Rajapaksa’s recent retirement decision from international cricket as well.

Gunathilaka has played 8 Tests, 44 ODIs and 30 T20Is for Sri Lanka. He scored two half centuries with a best of 61 in the longest format.

