SRH vs RR IPL 20: What was David Warner's role in fight between Rahul Tewatia and Khaleel Ahmed?

Tewatia, who scored 45 off 28 and played a match-winning knock along with Parag, said that the team's plan was to attack the Hyderabad bowlers in the last three overs and take the match as close as possible.

Chasing a target of 159, Rajasthan had the worst possible start as they lost three early wickets in the powerplay. Robin Uthappa (18) and Sanju Samson (26) failed to convert their starts to a big total.

Parag played a knock of 42 off 26 balls including two sixes. Tewatia and Parag played cautiously in the starting and then changed gear in the last five overs. The duo started taking on Hyderabad bowlers from 17th over as they scored 18 off it.

In the next over, Tewatia added 14 runs off Rashid. The duo added a massive 85-run match-winning stand for the side.

For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets each.

"We were trying to take the match as deep as possible. Our plan was to attack in the last three overs and take the match as close as possible," Tewatia said in the post-match press conference.

"Our top-order is very strong but they are not clicking from the last two-three games but we believe in them as they are top-class players. When they get out early, middle-order batsmen have to take that responsibility and execute plans for the side," he added.