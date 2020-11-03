SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match

Placed fifth in the eight-team standings with 12 points, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are just a win away from securing a playoff berth and they will need to dish out something special when they face a rampaging Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last league match of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

With 18 points, defending champions MI have ticked all the boxes so far and stopping their juggernaut will definitely be a herculean task for David Warner's team.

SRH must have drawn confidence from their consecutive two wins against Delhi and Bangalore. However, the challenge on Tuesday could possibly be a different once.

Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, and Kane Williamson, SRH boast a solid top-order, and they have a power-hitter in the middle-order in the form of all-rounder Jason Holder, who has been pretty decent in both departments of the game -- batting and bowling.

In bowling, pacers Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have also regained their confidence while ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues to be their go-to man.

On the other hand, MI have the most balanced side in the league. Batting mainstay Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Keiron Pollard have filled the void in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is injured.

While Kishan, the Jharkhand stumper-batsman, has provided flying starts at the top, Pollard has led the team quite well in Rohit's absence.

Opener Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav are the other in-form batters while Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Pollard form a solid lower middle-order.

Speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will once again look to trouble the SRH batters with their lethal pace while Rahul Chahar, Krunal and Pollard would be keen to provide additional support to them.

The last time the two sides clashed, MI had registered a 34-run win and the four-time champions will look to dent Hyderabad's chances. On the other side, SRH will look to garner a much-needed win as only it could push them through.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(C), Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Wriddhiman Saha(Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Starting XI Prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock/Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Picks:

David Warner (C), Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar