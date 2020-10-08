SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match

Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to face Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd fixture of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 8.

Having lost their previous games, both Hyderabad and Punjab will look forward to a morale-boosting win which will help them move up in the points table.

KL Rahul's Punjab should be vary of David Warner, the Hyderabad skipper who is the leading run-getter vs KXIP in IPL with 819 runs. Warner has managed to reach the half-century mark in all of his last eight previous innings against Punjab.

Hyderabad also needs to save up wickets for the death-overs as it is found that the side's middle-order has not been quite up to the mark barring Priyam Garg's fantastic inning in his previous outing. Warner's side has the lowest run-rate in death-overs in this year's IPL (8.88), whereas, Punjab has the highest ER (14.81).

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Jonny Bairstow(Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha

Starting XI Prediction:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C & Wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Siddarth Kaul

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Picks:

KL Rahul (Wk), David Warner (C), Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Abdul Samad