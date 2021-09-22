SRH vs DC: Amit Mishra, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahane eyeing IPL landmark achievements in UAE

Delhi Capitals duo Ajinkya Rahane and Amit Mishra will be eyeing T20 milestones when DC resumes its bid to jump into the top spot as it takes on bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad in today's match.

Mishra on verge of historic feat

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals will become the first player to play 100 matches for his team in the IPL. Mishra is just 5 wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in the history of the lucrative T20 league. DC spinner has taken 166 wickets till now and is placed 2nd only behind the legendary Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga who has taken 170 IPL wickets.

Saha, Rahane eye batting milestones

Wriddhiman Saha, the Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman will complete 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League if he scores 13 more runs in the 33rd match of the IPL 2021 in Dubai. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane needs 59 runs to complete 4000 runs in the league.

Rishab Pant-led Delhi Capitals will be up against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad here at Dubai International Stadium.

DC are currently sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight games. On the other hand, SRH are placed at the last spot. Today's match will decide Sunrisers' fate whether they will qualify in the top four.

The Rishabh Pant-led side ended the first half of the IPL with a win and would be keen to start on a winning note. For Sunrisers, a win would boost their confidence and help them stay afloat in the tournament.

(with inputs from India Today)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:31 PM IST