SRH, like all of us, can't keep calm about Rashid Khan's 'Camel' bat

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has caught everyone's attention in the ongoing Big Bash League. Rashid Khan represents 2017/18 champions Adelaide Strikers in the tournament.
In the match against reigning champions Melbourne Renegades, Khan walked in to bat at no.3 ahead of Cameron White and Matthew Short. Rashid was seen flaunting his newly designed bat.
Australia cricket's official website took to Twitter posting a picture of Rashid's bat, calling it as 'the Camel'.
SunRisers Hyderabad, a team in Indian Premier League was quick with a response. "Carry it along for IPL 20," tweeted SRH.
However, Rashid Khan also had a response for SRH. "Definitely will be there as well #IPL2020 #CamelBat," Khan replied.
Rashid Khan smashed 16-ball 25 runs with 'The Camel' at the strike rate of 156.25, his innings included two fours and two sixes. Adelaide Strikers posted a score of 155/6 in the first innings.