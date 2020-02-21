Spinner Pragyan Ojha announces retirement from all formats of game

New Delhi: Spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

Ojha last played an international game in 2013 which was also the retirement match for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, he released a statement saying: "It's time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time." "My eventful career has witnessed many ups and downs.