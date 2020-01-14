Spectator who racially abused Jofra Archer banned for two years

London: The man who racially abused England pacer Jofra Archer during their tour of New Zealand has been handed a two-year ban from attending international and domestic matches in the country.

A 28-year-old man from Auckland admitted abusing the pacer during the first Test after a police investigation and was issued a verbal warning for using insulting language.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson Anthony Crummy extended their apologies to Archer and England team again.

"We'd again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Crummy as saying.

"We want to thank the New Zealand police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behaviour will not be minimised," he added. If the man breaches the ban then he could be subject to police action again.