'Specialisation in losing': Shoaib Akhtar trolls New Zealand after another harsh defeat

India once again beat New Zealand in a Super Over clash and took a 4-0 lead in the five-match rubber. This was the fourth tied match for New Zealand in the last seven months, and the Kiwis ended up losing all, making former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar to raise the question, whether the Black Caps were the 'new chokers' of the world cricket.

In the fourth match of the rubber in Hamilton, the hosts needed 18 runs in the last 3 overs with 7 wickets in their bank but Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini bowled two tight overs to give Shardul Thakur seven runs to play with in the last over.