South Africa's international cricketer Dane Piedt relocates to US for World Cup dream

Off-spinner Dane Piedt, who made nine appearances for South Africa, has ended his Proteas career and will now relocate to the US with whom he dreams about playing the World Cup.
Piedt took to Twitter on Friday and revealed that he has signed a deal to play professional cricket in the States.
The 30-year-old is expected to compete in the new Minor League Cricket T20 tournament, which sees 22 teams battle in a nine-week season.
He is hoping to meet qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and be a part of their campaign to appear at the World Cup, ICC’s flagship event.
“The USA were given ODI status last year so it’s not completely out of the question,” Piedt told ESPNcricinfo.
