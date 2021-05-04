South Africans in IPL: CSA in contact with franchises to ensure expedited travel of contingent

Johannesburg, May 4: Hours after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it has held talks with all IPL franchises to ensure the safe return of Proteas players and support staff.

CSA also informed that the Proteas contingent will have to undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations when they return to South Africa.

"CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores," CSA said in an official statement.

"Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations," it added.

The apex body of cricket in South Africa is in contact with its players and is assured of their safe return to the country.