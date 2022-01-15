e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

BJP names 107 candidates for UP polls in first list; 63 of 83 sitting MLAs repeated, 20 dropped: PartyUP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur City; Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

South Africa series loss: India drops to 5th in World Test Championship standings

Agencies
Virat Kohli | Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

India's seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the series-deciding third Test has cost them a top four spot as Virat Kohli and his men slipped to the fifth position in the World Test Championship standings.

India, the runners up of the inaugural edition of the WTC, are currently placed fifth in second cycle with a 49.07 percentage of points won (PCT), which is taken into account rather than the points earned.

India have played nine Tests in the second cycle of WTC, winning four, losing three and drawing two. They have 53 points, the highest among all teams so far.

After the second Test India were in fourth position with 55.21 PCT and South Africa were one slot behind with a PCT of 50.

But the win in the Newlands Test has helped South Africa (66.66 PCT) rise to the fourth spot.

Currently, Sri Lanka leads the standings with a 100 PCT followed by Australia (83.33) and Pakistan (75).

Reigning champions New Zealand, who drew a two-match series with Bangladesh at home earlier this week, are placed sixth with a PCT of 33.33.

ALSO READ

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar has comments about the DRS controversy and how it helped his team... South Africa skipper Dean Elgar has comments about the DRS controversy and how it helped his team...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
Advertisement