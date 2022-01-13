South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk out of Women's World Cup due to ankle fracture

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the home series against West Indies as well as the Women's World Cup this year after fracturing her ankle, the country's board announced on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) named a squad of 21 players for a training camp as the team step up preparations for the visit of the West Indies for a four-match ODI series in Johannesburg between January 28- February 6.

The extended group will enter a bio-secure environment (BSE) on Friday, where they will begin an extensive programme before an adjusted squad that will take on the Caribbean side is confirmed prior to the 50-over series.

"The injury is a result of an accidental slip on a wet surface at home. As things stand, she doesn't require surgery but will be monitored closely. It's a stable fracture with minimal displacement and her recovery timeline is no less than 12 weeks," said team doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe on van Niekerk's injury.

Despite the absence of the captain, the team ranked second in the ODI format have selected a formidable squad featuring stalwarts Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year nominee, Lizelle Lee.

The list also includes uncapped Western Province batter, Delmari Tucker, while Raisibe Ntozakhe receives another opportunity to impress in pursuit of a first cap since 2018, with the likes of all-rounders, Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus, as well as seamer Masabata Klaas and wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty also in the mix.

Following the 10-day camp, the Proteas will take on their West Indies counterparts in an unofficial warm-up match, before playing four ODIs at the Wanderers Stadium.

Squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:51 PM IST