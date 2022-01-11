South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South Africa's Chris Morris announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket. The seam bowling all-rounder took to Instagram to make public his decision.

Morris played four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa between 2012 and 2019. His last match for the Proteas was in the Men's World Cup in 2019.

The 34-year-old made a name for himself for playing explosive knocks down the order. His T20 strike rate of over 150 in 234 matches speaks volumes about his abilities with the bat. With the ball, Morris picked 94 international wickets.

Morris has played in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:04 PM IST