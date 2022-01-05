Sourav Ganguly’s daughter, 3 other family members test positive for Covid-19

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, his four family members including daughter Sana Ganguly have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Sana Ganguly and the other members are asymptomatic and are in isolation at their residence. Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly has been tested negative for Covid-19.

Earlier, Ganguly was admitted into Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. He later got discharged on December 31, after testing negative for the Omicron variant.

Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 01:56 PM IST