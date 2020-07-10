Sourav Ganguly's alleged ex-flame Nagma's birthday wish leads to meme riot on Twitter

While the affair was never confirmed, the news of them calling quits surfaced in 2003. In an interview with Savvy, Nagma indirectly indicated at it and said, “Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other’s existence in each other’s life, any person can say anything they want.”

The report further mentioned that their relationship affected Dada’s performance on the field, and Nagma was called out for creating a downward graph on his career. This resulted in the two parting ways mutually, keeping in mind the bigger interest and the bigger picture.

Talking about their separation, Nagma was quoted in a Filmibeat report stating, "When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you're supposed to bring happiness to a person's life, you bring misery. Then it's in the best interests to move on."

“There was a career at stake, besides other things, so one had to part. One had to weigh a lot of things, rather than be on an ego trip and insist on being together. A smaller interest had to be sacrificed for bigger interests… When a game is being played, people should understand it is a sport. It’s very weird that people started getting carried away,” Nagma added.

However, that’s not it, according to another report; the affair was extra marital, since Ganguly was already married to Dona Roy since 1997. In the same report by Sify Movies, Nagma confessed that she did want to marry Ganguly, but feared his wife would take legal action against her. Furthermore it mentions that Ganguly was too in love with Nagma, and that once Dona beat up the actress.

Nagma was part of many blockbusters in the ’90s in Bollywood as well. She starred in Kunwara, Chal Mere Bhai, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Bewaffa Se Waffa and Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare to name a few.