Sourav Ganguly's adorable Instagram post shows he is the best Sugar Dada in the world

He wrote: “Sana and sugar ... sugar much easier to deal with.”

We guess he really is the best 'Sugar Dada' in the world.

Sourav and Sana have had Instagram banter in the past.

Recently, Sana took to Instagram to mock Sourav Ganguly’s grim pose and asked: “ “What is it that you’re not liking?”

To this Sourav Ganguly replied: “That you’re becoming so disobedient.” This led to a hilarious reply from Sana who said: "Learning from you."

Well, let’s be honest, it’s quite evident that Sourav Ganguly’s ‘disobedient’ gene wouldn’t pass on to Sana.