Sourav Ganguly's adorable Instagram post shows he is the best Sugar Dada in the world

While the current BCCI president might have been one of India’s most successful cricket captains who inserted a spine into the Indian cricket team, he also has a warmer side which is often on display on his Instagram posts, particularly about his daughter Sana.
Their Instagram banter has often left denizens of social media on splits and Dada was at it again when he put a post of Sana and their dog Sugar.
He wrote: “Sana and sugar ... sugar much easier to deal with.”
We guess he really is the best 'Sugar Dada' in the world.
Sourav and Sana have had Instagram banter in the past.
Recently, Sana took to Instagram to mock Sourav Ganguly’s grim pose and asked: “ “What is it that you’re not liking?”
To this Sourav Ganguly replied: “That you’re becoming so disobedient.” This led to a hilarious reply from Sana who said: "Learning from you."
Well, let’s be honest, it’s quite evident that Sourav Ganguly’s ‘disobedient’ gene wouldn’t pass on to Sana.
