Sourav Ganguly trolled by Sana again on Instagram

Earlier, Sana was involved in a controversy regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Urging everyone to keep his daughter away from political issues, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the alleged post of Sana related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was ‘not true’.

A screenshot of an Instagram story, claimed to be by 18-year-old Sana, went viral on social media in which she quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel The End of India that was published in 2003. The screenshot of this post was shared widely on social media and garnered mixed reactions.

Ganguly has been proactive as the BCCI President with his first big contribution being ushering India's first ever day-night Test match. The match was played against Bangladesh in November and held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, his former home ground in domestic cricket in front of sold out crowds.