Sourav Ganguly lauds Team India for "fearless batting" against West Indies

New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lauded the Indian cricket team for putting up a "fearless batting" performance in the just-concluded T20 series against the West Indies.

India won the third and final T20 in Mumbai by 67 runs to claim the series 2-1 on Wednesday.

"Not many expected india to lose a series .. win was not a surprise .. what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear .. no one plays for his place but plays to win ..well done india," Ganguly tweeted.

Batting first, the troika of K L Rahul (91 off 56 balls), Rohit Sharma (71 off 34 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (70 not out off 29 balls) were prime contributors in a total of 240 for 3 which completely took factors like dew and flat track out of equation against an explosive West Indian team.

The home team had lost the second T20 in Thiruvananthapuram after posting 170, which the visitors chased down effortlessly with nine deliveries to spare. Kohli had then spoken about the need to post big totals while batting first.