Sourav Ganguly hospitalised for 'chest pain': Netizens wish Dada a speedy recovery

Former India skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, is stable and out of danger, said sources close to his family.

According to sources, Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to immediately get admitted to a hospital.

Following the incident, scores of netizens took to Twitter to wish Ganguly a speedy recovery.