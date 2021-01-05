Sourav Ganguly Health Update: 'His heart today is as strong as it was when he was 20-years-old,' says cardiologist Devi Shetty

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, is in a stable condition, and his vital health parameters are normal, a doctor at Woodlands Hospital said on Tuesday.

Besides, Ganguly will be discharged tomorrow (Wednesday) and thereafter he will be monitored at home on a daily basis, said Dr Rupali Basu MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital.

Meanwhile, renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly. He said that the heart of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is now as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

"Sourav didn't have any major problem. This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point in time, which is a blockage in the coronary artery. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment. His heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20-years-old. I want everyone to understand that he didn't have a major cardiac event which has damaged his heart. He has a very, very strong heart," ESPNCricinfo quoted Dr.Shetty as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.