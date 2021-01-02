Sourav Ganguly health update: Doctor reveals Dada has 'two blockages in his heart'

On Saturday, Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata for chest pain. The former skipper, however, is out of danger and is currently stable.

Aftab Khan, the doctor who treated Ganguly, said: "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated."

According to sources, Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to immediately get admitted to a hospital.