Sourav Ganguly health update: Doctor reveals Dada has 'two blockages in his heart'

On Saturday, Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata for chest pain. The former skipper, however, is out of danger and is currently stable.
Aftab Khan, the doctor who treated Ganguly, said: "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated."
According to sources, Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to immediately get admitted to a hospital.
Sources close to Ganguly said that an ECG test was conducted upon him after he rushed to hospital. A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, is looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the city's Woodlands Hospital's emergency observation ward, sources said.
Former India national team chief selector MSK Prasad was shocked at the news. "It is a shocking news. Hope nothing is too serious. I wish and pray that he should get back to normalcy at the earliest," he said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted: "Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital."
Banerjee wished him a speedy and full recovery. "My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," the CM said.
