Sourav Ganguly has a light moment of relief amid Cyclone Amphan madness

Meanwhile, West Bengal faces the challenge of the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan which killed 72 people on Wednesday, with 15 being reported from Kolkata itself. A compensation of Rs 2.5 lakhs has been announced for the families of those who died. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to people not to venture out of the relief camps arranged by the state while evacuating people ahead of the cyclone in coastal and surrounding areas. The state is also reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic which is another concern with social distancing norms. Close to 5 lakh people were evacuated which saved several lives, said Mamata.

The lockdown has made it more challenging for people to seek for help and reach different parts of the city, while the state administration too faces a double challenge of handling the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen close to 3000 cases and over hundred deaths.