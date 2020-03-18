Sourav Ganguly finally gets to chill at 5 PM thanks to coronavirus outbreak

On Tuesday, BCCI shut down its headquarter in Mumbai with its employees being advised to work from home. "The BCCI employees were today notified that the headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium will be as good as closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. All the staffers have been advised to work from home," a top source from the Board told PTI on the condition of anonymity."However, if someone still wants to come, they can," he added.

BCCI also called off India-South Africa remaining two ODI matches that were scheduled to play behind close doors, after the first match was washed by rains.

The most anticipated cash-rich league, the Indian Premier League, which was slated to kick off on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

All major international cricket tournaments have either been cancelled or postponed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in India, total confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 151 on Wednesday. Three people have lost their lives so far.