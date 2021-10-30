'Sorry to all the fans back home': Afghanistan star Rashid Khan after loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan on Saturday apologized to the fans for the loss against Pakistan in a Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid wrote: "Sorry to all the fans back home and all around the world not giving you victory to celebrate and bring smile on your faces BUT Your support and prayers will be imp for the rest of the games (sic)."

The leg-spinner also thanked everyone for congratulating him on becoming the fastest bowler to take 100 T20Is wickets. He dismissed Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to reach the milestone. Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga and Tim Southee are the players who have 100 T20I wickets. Rashid picked his 100th wicket in his 53rd match as he broke Malinga's record. The Sri Lanka bowler had picked his 100th wicket in the 76th game.

"Thank you everyone for your msges 100th T20 international wkts (sic)," he added.

Coming back to the match, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets on Friday courtesy some insane hitting in the 19th over by Asif Ali.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan was reduced to 64-5 in 9.1 overs but Gulbadin Naib (35 not out) and skipper Mohammad Nabi (35 not out) shared 71 runs to take Afghanistan to a competitive 147 for 6.

Chasing the total, Babar Azam scored 51, while Asif Ali blasted four sixes in the 19th over as Pakistan romped home, scoring 148 for 5 with an over to spare.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:51 PM IST