Sorry folks Virat Kohli is not the first Indian to score a Pink-Ball Test century

On Saturday Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score a century in the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. It was Kohli's 27th test century and 20th as the captain.

However, Kohli is not the first Indian to score a test century playing the pink ball. It was Rahul Dravid, the Wall, who made a century in the Pink Test back in 2011 in England.

Dravid had represented Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the English County Championship against Nottinghamshire in a four-day Test match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The ball that was used was the shinning pink ball in the domestic match. Dravid went for a duck after he was trapped before the wicket by Luke Fletcher. But in the second innings, the Indian batsman came back with a promising hundred scoring 106 off 183 balls at the strike rate of 57. 92.