Sorry fans you won't see Virat Kohli sledging Kesrick Williams...

India won a comfortable T20I series against West Indies with a 2-1 margin. Both teams will now gear up for the three-match One-Day Internationals that starts from December 15, Sunday.

The 2019 T20I series will be remembered for the intense battle between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Windies pacer Kesrick Williams. It all started in 2017, when Williams got Kohli's wicket and celebrated it with his trademark 'notebook' celebration.

After two years Kohli erupted with his sumptous flick that went for a six, as he mocked Williams, performing the notebook celebration himself. The skipper hammered the bowler with three huge sixes and a four in India's succesful chase of 207.

Williams bounced back in Kerala to dismiss his counterpart using a slower delivery that got the skipper caught at third man by Lendl Simmons. Instead of going with his notebook celebration, Williams firmly put his finger on his lips shushing his teammates not to make noise.

A vociferous Kohli had the last laugh as he rattled the Windies bowling unit at Wankhede with a quickfire 29-ball 71, where Williams was smashed one over the cow corner, followed by Kohli's 'O' reaction.

When Kohli completed his fastest T20I fifty in just 21 balls, all he was looking for Williams on the field to wave his bat against the Carribean bowler.

Unfortunately, for the fans, this battle will be halted as Williams hasn't been included in West Indies ODI squad. Kohli will have to wait for IPL if the St Lucia Zouks star bowler gets picked in the IPL auctions.