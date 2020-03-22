‘Soon dinosaurs will be back’: Twitter unimpressed with Rohit Sharma’s comments on Mother Nature healing

While the whole world has quarantined themselves indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus, Rohit Sharma believes Mother Nature has found a way to heal.
Sharma took to twitter posting a picture which explains that by coming together, we can combat climate change and eventually help mother nature in healing.
But netizens were unimpressed with Sharma's thinking and blame him for falling victim to yet another 'WhatsApp forward' since, as mentioned in the picture, the video in which dolphins playing in the harbours of Venice was fake.
"Another victim of WhatsApp forwards," a user wrote.
"By this time next week, dinosaurs will be back, jogging around in Lajpat Nagar Market," wrote another user.
In India, millions on Indians put themselves under a 14-hour long voluntary curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 have been tested positive for COVID-19.
“Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes before the 'Janta Curfew' commenced.
Death toll in India has risen to 6 after Bihar reported its first death due to coronavirus Sunday, March 22.
