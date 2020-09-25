Some Twitter users think Gavaskar didn’t make a misogynist remark about Anushka - here's their defence

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday slammed former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his "distasteful" remark about her while commenting on husband Virat Kohli's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Kohli and Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL match, held in Dubai.

Anushka, who has faced negativity and trolling in the past as well for Kohli's performance, said she was tired of being dragged into cricket.

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?" the actor said in a long statement posted on her Instagram Stories.

Gavaskar was a part of the commentary team as Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night and the Indian captain did not do well in the match.

Referring to a video of Kohli and Sharma playing cricket during the country's coronavirus lockdown, Gavaskar, in the commentary box had said: "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai, (he has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown)".

While Gavaskar did face the wrath of fans across social media for his misogynist remark - dragging Anushka over nothing, there were some who stood in support of him and defended his literal quote.