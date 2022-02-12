'Some tensed and some happy faces': Rohit Sharma shares picture of his teammates watching IPL Mega Auction 2022 on TV

With Team India currently gearing up for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday took to social media to share a photo of his teammates watching the IPL 2022 auction on TV.

As for the picture, it shows six -- Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav -- sitting on a couch with their eyes glued to the TV screen.

Rohit captioned it as, "Some tensed and some happy faces".

Kishan and Iyer have been picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI splashed INR 15.25 crore on the wicketkeeper-batter. He overtook Iyer, who was earlier picked for INR 12.25 crore by KKR.

Rohit and Suryakumar are retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 16 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively. Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for Rs 16 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal is bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore. And for Rs 10.75 crore, Delhi Capitals bagged Shardul Thakur in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:21 PM IST