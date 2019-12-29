'Some Pakistani players sold country for money but were welcomed back': Danish Kaneria's explosive statement

Days after he hogged limelight for being ill treated by few players during his playing days due to his Hindu religion, former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria has now alleged that the national cricket team welcomed those players in the side who "sold" their country.

On Thursday, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar had alleged that there were many who did not want Kaneria to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith following which the banned Test leg-spinner stated that there were a 'few players' who targeted him but he was never pressurised to change his religion.

Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has said he never felt any such thing when Kaneria played under him.