'So many are suffering...': Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM-Cares Funds for purchase of oxygen supplies

"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," said the Vice Captain of the Australian Cricket Team.

Speaking about the ongoing debate over holding IPL during the pandemic, he said, "There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country."