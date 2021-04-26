'So many are suffering...': Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM-Cares Funds for purchase of oxygen supplies

At a time when India is grappling with COVID-19 crisis due to shortage of oxygen, beds, ventilators and other resources, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated $50,000 (Rs 37,36,335) to PM Cares Funds for purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals. He even urged his fellow players to provide assistance.
Taking to Twitter, Cummins, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, said that he was saddened to see people suffering at this time. The Australian expressed his love towards Indians and said that over the years he has loved the country dearly.
"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," said the Vice Captain of the Australian Cricket Team.
Speaking about the ongoing debate over holding IPL during the pandemic, he said, "There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country."
"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," he added.
Cummins encourages his counterparts to offer help to India in times of crisis. He said, "I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000."
"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives. I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone," he said.