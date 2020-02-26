'So easy to bat alongside her': Smriti Mandhana reserves high praise for 16-year-old Shafali Verma

Melbourne: Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana feels that her young partner Shafali Verma, who has been in great form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, has taken the pressure off her.

"Shafali has been a huge positive coming into the T20 side," said Mandhana. "The way she's going about her batting, it's so easy to bat alongside her.

"I used to score a lot of our runs in the last two of three years, especially in the powerplay, but now with Shafali coming in, she's getting the runs in the way I do. It makes the team more balanced," she added.