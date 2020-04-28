'Snake, worse than Coronavirus': Gayle lashes out at Ramnaresh Sarwan

Chris Gayle recently took on his former West Indian teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan, calling him 'snake' and 'worse than Coronavirus'.

Gayle alleged Sarvan was involved in his fallout with Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs.

In a three parts video released on Gayle's official YouTube channel, he said: “Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now."

Jamaica Tallawahs chose not to retain Gayle. He will now represent St Lucia Zouks in the 2020 CPL season where he will be playing under the leadership of Darren Sammy and head coach Andy Flower.

Gayle played for the Tallawahs in the first four CPL seasons.

“What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech at my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing. When are you planning to change?" Gayle said.

"That goes to show your own people undermine you. Doesn't matter how far you and they are coming from, they still undermine you.

"Out of that era - 1996 - I'm the only one active, playing. Everyone else retired. I'm the last man standing within that era...and I'm still going strong. So it kind of hurt them to see Chris Gayle still playing and still being successful. I'm talking about past and present players. But I'm dealing with you Sarwan. I'll deal (with the others) whenever that time comes."