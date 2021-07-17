Smriti Mandhana Birthday Special: Best off-field moments of the Indian cricketer

Smriti Mandhana, who was born on July 18, 1996, is an Indian cricketer who plays for woman's national team. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this young and sweet girl is a beast on the cricket field.

In 2018, she was named as the Best Women's International Cricketer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Her whole family is in some way involved with the sport.

Smriti was inspired to be a cricketer after watching her brother play at the Maharashtra state Under -16 tournaments.

Well, we know a lot about her cricket career but have a look at how she spends her time outside the field: