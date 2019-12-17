Smriti Mandana features in ICC's ODI and T20I teams of 2019

Left-handed Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has grabbed a spot in both ICC Women's ODI and T20I teams of the year. Mandhana has played 51 ODIs and 66 T20Is in which she has amassed 2,025 and 1,451 runs, respectively.

Apart from Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav have found a spot in ICC ODI team of the year while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav have made it to the ICC T20I team of the year.

The ICC announced on Tuesday that Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been named the Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2019 and walks away with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award. The award was last year bagged by Mandhana.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) - Australia, 2. Smriti Mandhana - India, 3. Tamsin Beaumont - England, 4. Meg Lanning (c) - Australia , 5. Stafanie Taylor - West Indies, 6. Ellyse Perry - Australia, 7. Jess Jonassen - Australia, 8. Shikha Pandey - India, 9. Jhulan Goswami - India, 10. Megan Schutt - Australia, 11. Poonam Yadav - India

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year (in batting order): 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) - Australia, 2. Danielle Wyatt - England, 3. Meg Lanning (c) - Australia, 4. Smriti Mandhana - India, 5. Lizelle Lee - South Africa, 6. Ellyse Perry - Australia, 7. Deepti Sharma - India, 8. Nida Dar - Pakistan, 9. Megan Schutt - Australia, 10. Shabnim Ismail - South Africa, 11. Radha Yadav - India.