'Small hiccups': Irfan Pathan is the most supportive brother in the world for Yusuf

Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has told his brother Yusuf -- who went unsold at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction -- that he is a real match winner and that small hiccups don't define his career.

Yusuf, who was once regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders, couldn't find any buyer at the IPL auction which took place on Thursday evening in Kolkata.

"Small hiccups doesn't define your career, you have been outstanding throughout. A real match winner. Love you always Lala," tweeted Irfan late on Thursday night.