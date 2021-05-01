Slowness of Ahmedabad wicket rattles RCB's Director of Cricket Operations

Ahmedabad, May 1: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, felt after the 34-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) that it had more to do with slowness of the pitch than any lack of effort by his team.

After carefully analysing the performance of his team, which has lost only two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches so far in this edition, Hesson said what caught the team off-guard was the difficulty in playing the shots in the second innings.

"It was getting difficult to force the ball. I think you could stand and force the ball once but when you were trying to hit, it was getting very hard. We weren't getting any timing on it. The harder we tried to hit, the worse it got. We needed to get one into the stands but it was very difficult," said the former Head coach of the New Zealand cricket team.