SL vs WI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva ensure Sri Lanka end Day 1 on top against West Indies

Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka were the shining light as Sri Lanka dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, Sri Lanka's score read 267/3 with Karunaratne (132*) and Dhananjaya (56*) unbeaten at the crease.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka openers Nissanka and Karunaratne provided an ideal start to the hosts as the duo saw out the opening session. Both batters saw out 27 overs in the first session, scoring 61 runs.

Nissanka and Karunaratne then brought up the 100-run opening stand in the 39th over of the innings. Both batters went past their half-century mark, but the 139-run opening stand was finally broken by Shannon Gabriel as he dismissed Nissanka (56) in the 50th over. Oshada Fernando (3) failed to leave a mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by Roston Chase and Sri Lanka were reduced to 164 for two.

Angelo Mathews (3) also departed cheaply as he was dismissed by Chase, but Karunaratne marched on and went on to register the three-figure mark. In the end, Karunaratne and Dhananjaya ensured that the hosts do not suffer more hiccups before the close of play on Day 1.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 267/3 (Dimuth Karunaratne 132*, Dhananjaya de Silva 56*; Roston Chase 2-31) vs West Indies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 08:19 PM IST