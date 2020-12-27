Captain's knock: Rahane completes hundred as India extend lead over Australia in Boxing Day Test

Rahane's performance was hailed by both fans and former cricketers who called his well-built hundred fifty.

India are currently at 268/5 and have taken a lead of 73 runs over the hosts. Ravindra Jadeja is batting at 36 with Rahane.

Earlier, Rahane drew praise for his tactical acumen with former stars hailing his effective bowling changes that put the visitors in a dominating position in the second Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Rahane is leading the side in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave.

Whether it was the early introduction of off-spinner R Ashwin or the decision to hold back debutant Mohammed Siraj, all his ploys yielded results and eventually the hosts were all out for 195.

Australia opted to bat but it was India that seized the initiative with Rahane shuffling his bowlers smartly to keep the hosts under the pump.